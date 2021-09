GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — A memorial for those lost due to COVID-19 is being held in Garden City Saturday.

The Garden City Housing Team is hosting the memorial at Sharon Park at 6 p.m. They’re asking for volunteers and donations.

“We want to release doves and balloons in remembrance of those we lost and honor those who have survived,” the press release reads.

Sovereign Grace Outreach Pastor, Todd Payne, will deliver the opening prayer and Mayor Don Bethune will also speak.