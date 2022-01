FILE – A man is swabbed for COVID-19 at a walk-up testing site at Farragut Square on Dec. 23, 2021, just blocks from the White House in Washington. The explosive increase in U.S. coronavirus case counts is raising alarm, but some experts believe the focus should instead be on COVID-19 hospital admissions. And those aren’t climbing as fast. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File )

ATLANTA (AP) — Two COVID-19 mega-testing sites are now open in Georgia. The state Department of Public Health said Friday that the sites are in Cobb and DeKalb counties.

Hours of operation for both sites are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Cobb County site is located at Jim Miller Park in Marietta, while the DeKalb County site is at 2994 Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest. An appointment is required to be tested.