South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks to reporters during a briefing on severe weather and the new coronavirus outbreak on Monday, April 13, 2020, in West Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Governor Henry McMaster is set to hold a press conference Monday at 4 p.m. to address the coronavirus in South Carolina.

McMaster is expected to discuss reopenings in the state. Reports over the weekend say McMaster will reopen retail stores and public beach access at some point this week.

