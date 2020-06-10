McMaster, SC officials to provide COVID-19 update

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and public health officials will be providing an update on the state’s COVID-19 response Wednesday.

The media briefing is expected to begin at 4 p.m. News 3 will provide coverage live on-air and on this page.

Also on Wednesday, McMaster released his recommendations to the South Carolina General Assembly for how the state’s share of federal CARES Act funds should be invested.

Among his specific recommendations is, at a minimum, a $500 million investment in the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which has been depleted due to COVID-19’s economic impact to the state.

“The reforms enacted by the General Assembly in the wake of the 2008 Great Recession should not be forgotten, including paying off the billion-dollar unemployment insurance trust fund deficit,” the governor’s stated. “Many businesses will not survive paying higher taxes to replenish the fund twice in one decade.”

He added: “I believe this may be the most important step we can take toward restoring our state’s economic engines to full speed and it will instill a renewed sense of confidence and stability with our business owners, investors and entrepreneurs.”