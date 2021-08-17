McIntosh Co. schools shut down until after Labor Day due to COVID infections

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — McIntosh County schools will close their doors Wednesday in response to COVID-19 infections. The school system announced the plan on its Facebook page.

“The delta variant is extremely contagious and our high rate of infections is something that we must address immediately to stop the spread,” says McIntosh County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Jim Pulos.

Absences will be excused Thursday and Friday. Teachers will return to classrooms for the next two days to develop plans for virtual learning. Virtual learning will begin Aug. 25 through Sept. 3. Students will rejoin teachers in the classroom on Sept. 7, according to the McIntosh County School System.

Each school will be deep cleaned throughout the next several weeks.

“These are extremely challenging times for all of us due to this virus,” Pulos said. “We must continue to provide a great educational opportunity for our students, but we must also do so safely.”