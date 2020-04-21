McDonald’s celebrating healthcare workers, first responders with free ‘Thank You Meals’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – McDonald’s restaurants will be thanking those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic by offering healthcare workers and first responders free meals.

Free “Thank You Meals” will be served in the iconic Happy Meal Box beginning Wednesday and lasting through May 5. Healthcare workers and first responders can receive a free meal by showing a work badge.

During breakfast hours, these frontline workers can choose from an Egg McMuffin meal, Chicken McGriddles meal or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit meal. All of these meals come with any size soft drink, tea, coffee and a hash brown.

In the afternoon and evening, first responders and healthcare workers will hace a choice of a Double Cheeseburger meal, 6-piece McNuggets meal or a Filet-O-Fish meal. All of these meals come with any size soft drink, tea, coffee and small fries.

McDonald’s has a long history of supporting the community in times of need, and the company says feeding those on the frontlines in a continuation of that dedication.

“They have worked tirelessly for us, and now it is our turn to thank them,” owners of local McDonald’s say.