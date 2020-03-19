Mayor Van Johnson declares local state of emergency for City of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On Thursday, Mayor Van Johnson declared a local state of emergency in the City of Savannah that will take effect on Saturday, March 21 at 8 a.m. through April 5.

The declaration orders all bars and nightclubs that do not serve food to close. Restaurants and other eating and drinking establishments must reduce their seating capacity by 50% for dine-in services. Restaurants can continue to serve food and drink via delivery, drive-thru and takeout as normal.

Cafeterias in hospitals, nursing homes, hospice centers and similar facilities will not be subject to these restrictions and will be allowed to continue regular operations.

In addition, all gyms, fitness centers, movie theaters, live performance venues, bowling alleys and arcades will be closed. All sightseeing, guided and narrated tours must stop operations.

All City of Savannah metered and garage parking will be free for the first hour.

Funerals with more than 10 mourners are encouraged to conduct graveside services only or postpone to a future date.

The emergency declaration also allows the City Manager to activate emergency operations plans. City employees will soon begin working remotely as directed.

“These are extraordinary times. It is important that we take thoughtful and deliberate measures to protect our citizens, employees and businesses from the large gatherings known to be the breeding ground for COVID-19,” Johnson said. “While uncomfortable, I believe this is the most responsible course of action.”

To see the latest update on the coronavirus in Georgia, CLICK HERE.