Mayor Johnson to reopen rec facilities, loosen event restrictions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mayor Van Johnson discussed plans to reopen recreation facilities in April and criticized state-level rollbacks in his weekly press conference Tuesday.

Johnson announced public playgrounds, baseball fields and basketball courts would reopen on April 1, with social distancing encouraged. Plans for city pools, and sports leagues and tournaments, will be coming at a later date.

Savannah’s current infection rate sits at 8.6 cases per 100,000 people and is averaging less than 10 cases per day for nearly two weeks. This is the lowest infection rate since November 2020.

“It’s reasonable, particularly with spring break here, that our young people have a place to play and some of our older people,” Johnson said. “We need to get out and work out some of that COVID weight that we’ve put on over the last year.”

The city will also begin allowing permits to events with up to 50 people on a case-by-case basis, starting April 1. The organizers of the events will have to meet specific criteria set by the city, in order to get permitted. Currently, the city issues permits to events with only 25 people or less.

Despite reopenings and rollbacks of some COVID-19 restrictions in Savannah, Johnson said the mask mandate will remain in place.

“I think the president of the United States was absolutely clear, the head of the CDC was absolutely clear,” Johnson said about recent skepticism of recent rollbacks by states across the U.S. Johnson said he hopes Gov. Brian Kemp will refrain from lifting further statewide COVID-19 restrictions.

Savannah’s plans to reopen will be science-based, and further restrictions will be imposed if COVID-19 infections begin to jump in reaction to any statewide rollbacks, according to Johnson.

“We don’t want to become Miami Beach,” Johnson said. He added that the city will do “all we can” to keep Savannahians safe.

Meanwhile, walk-up testing will be available at the Savannah Civic Center every Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Drive-up testing will be available on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and two Saturdays a month.

Johnson said the city is working with Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation and local health care providers to open a mass vaccination site at the Savannah Civic Center. The final details are being completed, and more information will be released in the coming days, he added.

Johnson said the center was chosen because of its proximity to residents and prominence. All Georgians ages 16 and older are eligible to receive a vaccine.