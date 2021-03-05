Mass vaccination clinic aimed at getting much-needed doses to rural Jasper County

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – Thousands of vaccines have been administered in the Lowcountry over the past month, but not everyone has had access, especially those in under-served communities.

That’s why Coastal Carolina Hospital held a mass vaccination clinic in Jasper County Friday.

Taking care of those that may not be able to take care of themselves was the goal of the clinic at Hardeeville Middle School Friday.

“We have looked at the makeup of those taking the vaccine in Jasper County and we have an opportunity to do better,” explained Joel Taylor, CEO of Coastal Carolina Hospital.

That’s why Coastal Carolina Hospital — teaming with local churches, senior centers, and volunteers from USCB and Jasper County — all came to help people from rural areas of the county who need help the most.

“If you look around here, you can see people with pens and paper,” said Hardeeville Mayor Harry Williams. “You are talking about an age group, that’s what they are more comfortable with.”

“They can come here, there’s plenty of help,” he continued. “They can be walked through the process they are not uncomfortable with it. They see their friends, the neighbors, their congregation, so they aren’t afraid of taking the shot.”

Volunteers helped each person fill out the paperwork needed to get the vaccine, then got them inside and to a friendly face, who explained the process before offering up the dose.

“It’s the best service I can do as a nurse,” said Pam Phillips, a nurse volunteer. “I remember when I got my vaccine, I was almost giddy, I was so happy we were finally doing something. And this man, his reaction was the same, just so happy. It’s just perfect, it’s just the best thing ever.”

The best thing for the volunteers, and potentially life-saving for the people who got the first dose. The first step toward protection.

“This is the right place to come,” said Bessie Osgood-Greene, “instead of going online. Because I’ve been through a lot. For two months I didn’t get any answer back. Calling people, they would give me the runaround.”

“What’s the feeling for you right now?” News 3 asked.

“Good very good. Delightful,” she said.

In all, 500 to 600 doses were handed out, and every patient will be back in three weeks to get their second Moderna dose.