Masks now required at Catholic schools in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston is now requiring masks in its schools.

The diocese oversees four local schools: St. Francis, St. Peter’s, St. Gregory and John Paul II Catholic schools.

“As we all know, the pandemic has been somewhat unpredictable, and as we have stated from the beginning, our plans must remain fluid,” wrote Superintendent William Ryan in a letter to parents on Tuesday.

Masks will not be required outdoors as long as social distancing can be maintained.

Private and independent schools have the option to require masks, but a proviso to the state budget puts public schools in a bind.

Gov. Henry McMaster has said the General Assembly would have to call an emergency session to repeal the restriction.

Ryan says the diocese will continue to monitor cases and will revisit the mask policy as needed.

“As a community, we must work together to stop the spread of this virus,” he added.