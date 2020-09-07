Man sheds 110 pounds during quarantine

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (CNN Newsource) – A Vermont man used the coronavirus pandemic as motivation to get healthier and ended up shaving off almost one-third of his body weight in recent months.

Walter Chesnut says he wanted to shed some weight to lower his chance of suffering COVID-19 complications.

“When it became apparent that this virus was gonna be everywhere, I decided that I had to do something that I’ve been wanting to do for a very long time,” Chesnut said.

Before the pandemic hit, Chesnut weighed 342 pounds. Today, he’s 110 pounds lighter.

“I started with restricting calories to 1,800 a day, when the gyms closed I bought an elliptical machine and some weights and I’ve been doing 50 minutes a day of cardio,” Chesnut said.

Chesnut went from a size 2XL to a size Medium during quarantine. He says if you want to get in shape and be healthy, there is nothing stopping you. He also says some days may be tough, but persistence is key.

“There were days where I would do everything right and the scale wouldn’t move,” Chesnut said. “Things are happening within you, and you’re building up your metabolism and you’re building up muscle tone.”

Patience is something that personal trainer Adam Carmichael says many lack while pursuing their health goals.

“Results don’t come overnight,” Carmichael said. “Everybody wants that quick fix or the pill to achieve health and happiness. But it’s a slow process of hard work and discipline.”

The slow process has been able to get Chesnut off of blood pressure medication. He says he has gained so much while losing so much weight.

“Just really falling in love with life again,” Chesnut said.