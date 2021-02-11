Lowcountry residents needed for COVID-19 study

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – Experts say to fight the coronavirus, we have to learn more about it, who is getting it and why.

A new COVID-19 study is happening in the Lowcountry, and you may be able to help.

Bluffton-Jasper Volunteers in Medicine (VIM) and Beaufort Memorial Hospital are taking part in a trial to better understand the Coronavirus.

The survey through the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental (DHEC) will try to understand who is getting the virus, what age, what population and what the symptoms may be.

You could be getting a blue envelope in the mail asking you to answer a few questions and then to come into either the clinic or the hospital for a brief nose swab and blood test to check for antibodies.

Those results will be compiled by DHEC and designed to try and find ways to protect everyone in our area and the entire state.

“So that they find out whether they did have COVID,” explains Pam Toney, Executive Director of Bluffton-Jasper VIM. “If they are at the moment having COVID positive so if they need to isolate and so they can take care of themselves and take care of you and me. That’s the big thing. I wear this mask for you, and you wear this mask for me, so this is just another way to help our neighbors.”

The Bluffton VIM will be doing their testing every Friday throughout the month of February, by appointment only, for the people who get those blue envelopes and want to help.

Beaufort Memorial is also a testing spot for people who live north of the Broad River

The plan is to do surveys like this every three to four months.