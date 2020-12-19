Lowcountry health care leaders dispel testing shortage rumors

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Health care leaders in the Lowcountry are dispelling rumors surrounding COVID-19 test kits in the community.

Some have heard you shouldn’t get one of the free tests at Hilton Head Regional Healthcare or anywhere else in the area because of a rumor that there aren’t enough to go around.

Health officials say while the number of people getting tested is going up, claims about test shortages are false.

“We have more than an adequate supply of COVID tests,” said the hospital’s CEO Jeremy Clark. “We really are doing this so that the community can get tested if they are the least bit symptomatic, if they are exposed we want them to get tested.”

More than 17,000 people have gotten tested at Hilton Head Regional Healthcare’s drive-thru since the site opened in September. Officials say it will remain open for testing at least through January and possibly into the spring.

