Lost your vaccination card? Here’s how to get a replacement

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Proof of vaccination becoming a growing qualification for many as the country continues its approach back to normalcy. Many Americans have easily misplaced or accidentally damaged their vaccination cards. So how can you get a replacement?

WSAV News 3 spoke with the Chatham County Health Department who says the first step is contacting your provider. The Center of Disease Control does not maintain vaccination records or provide COVID-19 vaccination record cards directly to the people.

The health department says that the state of Georgia has an immunization database where providers can pull your records to verify you got the vaccine before getting your new card.

There are many pop-up and mass vaccination clinics that have been out of service, but regardless your records can still be pulled from the immunization system.

If you were vaccinated outside the Peach state, health leaders still recommend contacting the provider first or to get a copy of your immunization record to provide it to the health department to get a new card issued.