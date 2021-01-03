Long County schools delay reopening

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) — The Long County School District announced plans to delay reopening for students until Monday, Jan. 11.

The decision comes after administrators closely monitored the Georgia Department of Public Health’s local COVID-19 data throughout the holiday break.

System employees will be working onsite from Jan. 4 through Jan. 8, according to the school district.

“During this time, teachers and school administrators will prepare for district-wide virtual learning to be initiated Monday, Jan. 11, in the event that it is still deemed necessary at that time,” read a statement on the Long County School District’s website.

Administrators plan to decide on a possible transition to 100% virtual learning for next week by Thursday, Jan. 7.