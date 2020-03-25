Long County resident tests positive for COVID-19

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A Long County resident has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently hospitalized, the Coastal Health District said Wednesday.

This is the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in a Long County resident. No further details about the patient or possible exposure have been released.

As of noon Wednesday, the state is reporting 1,247 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 40 deaths in Georgia. Of those cases, at least 20 are in WSAV’s viewing area. Read more here.

The Coastal Health District is reminding the public of the importance of social distancing. It is possible for a person who has no symptoms to spread the virus to others.

Residents of the Coastal Empire should be staying home as much as possible and remember to wash their hands frequently. Anyone who experiences respiratory symptoms and mild fever should call their doctor.

