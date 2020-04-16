Long County resident may have exposed others to COVID-19 at church events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Residents in and surrounding Liberty, Long and Wayne counties may have been exposed to COVID-19 at recent church events, according to the Coastal Health District (CHD).

A public health investigation revealed that a Long County resident — now hospitalized with the disease — attended some services while symptomatic.

CHD says anyone who attended the following gatherings should immediately self-quarantine and monitor their symptoms:

April 5 and 8: Church services at Living Waters Ministries on 862 South Coastal Hwy in Midway, Georgia

April 9: A visitation and funeral at the Royal Funeral Home at 247 West Pine Street in Jesup, Georgia

April 9: A post-funeral gathering in a private home in Midway, Georgia

Self-quarantine guidelines

Officials say individuals should monitor their health for fever, cough or shortness of breath for 14 days from the last possible time of exposure.

“For example, if you attended the funeral service on April 9, you should self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms until April 24,” CHD explained.

Individuals should also stay home for those two weeks, even from work, unless they need to seek medical care.

“If you become sick with fever, cough, or shortness of breath, you should immediately isolate

yourself and avoid all unnecessary physical contact with everyone, including people in your

home, and contact a physician for further guidance,” CHD advised.

Anyone with severe symptoms or difficulty breathing is urged to call 911 for help.

For more information about quarantine, isolation and testing, visit here.