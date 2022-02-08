Long Co. offering $50 incentive at vaccine clinic

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Long County Health Department and the Coastal Health District is offering an incentive in exchange for getting vaccinated.

Related Content SCDHEC offering free testing for National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

The first 50 people who receive COVID-19 vaccines at the clinic held on Feb. 22 will receive a $50 Visa gift card. The clinic will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Long County Health Department.

According to the Department of Public Health, only 25% of Long County residents have received at least one vaccine dose in Long County. Only 22% have been fully vaccinated.

Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines will be available and are approved for people 18 and older.

Appointments are required to receive a vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit the Coastal Health District website here or call 912-230-5506 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.