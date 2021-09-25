Long Co. announces $100 vaccine incentive to raise its low fully vaccinated population

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The first 100 people who get vaccinated Sept. 30 at the Long County Health Department will receive a $100 Visa card.

The Coastal Health District and Long County Health Department collaborated to bring the incentives to residents. The two will offer Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) and Moderna jabs from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and then from 1 p.m to 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment call 912-230-5506.

Long County’s fully vaccinated population is 19% which is dramatically lower than the Peach State’s average — that also ranks near the bottom across the nation. Twenty-two percent of the county has received at least one dose.

“COVID is killing a lot of folks,” said Long County Sheriff, Craig Nobles. “There’s a lot of misinformation out there about the vaccine, but the truth is that it will help save people in my community and surrounding communities. We’re all in this together.”

Those who already have one dose of Moderna are eligible for a $50 card if they get their second dose.

Countless cities across the nation have implemented similar vaccine incentives, trying to battle against the deadly coronavirus. To date, Georgia has reported more than 1.2 million total cases and lost nearly 22,000 lives due to COVID-19.