Local police departments battle COVID infections

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As COVID infections rise across the country and local governments battle the deadly disease. it hasn’t spared local law enforcement.

According to the Savannah Police Department, 21 officers have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine due to exposure. However, SPD says around 50% of these officers are expected to return to work in the next few days. SPD says no officers have died of COVID-19.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says it’s had 19 staff test positive. No officers have died.

The novel virus has also caused recent infections within the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), but it says none have been deadly cases. BCSO says a few officers are in quarantine.

The Chatham County Police Department said it can’t release information on COVID infections of staffers due to privacy concerns.