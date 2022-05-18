SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The school year is coming to a close and families are gearing up for some summer fun.

But with COVID-19 cases on the rise again in some places, health experts are reminding parents to make sure their kids stay safe.

WSAV spoke with Dr. Ben Spitalnick of the Pediatric Associates of Savannah, who said if your family has a trip planned, wear a mask while traveling to your destination, on public transportation, in airports and on airplanes to minimize risk.

He said if you can, driving is a safer option than flying, especially if your child hasn’t been vaccinated yet.

If your kids are going to be in daycare or at summer camp, Spitalnick said to make sure organizers follow safety protocols and to get your child tested if they develop symptoms before sending them back.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized single booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. This means kids can soon get that third dose at least five months after the initial series of the Pfizer vaccine is complete.

Spitalnick said this is great news when it comes to giving your kids some extra protection against COVID this summer.

He said despite the current spike we’re experiencing, this is the healthiest summer we’ve had since the start of the pandemic — but that doesn’t mean you should let your guard down just yet.