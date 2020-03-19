Local mom helps community self-isolate with Facebook Live crafting sessions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)—Textile designer Candace Brodmann is making self-quarantining a little easier for parents.

Her company Moss & Marsh makes functional, unique products for new families. Now, she’s using her platform to help parents who have their kids at home due to recent school closings because of COVID-19 concerns.

“For me, crafting cures all,” Brodmann said. “So if I’m bummed or feeling any emotions or feeling isolated, I’m always working with my hands and making things. That’s what brings me joy and I love spreading that joy and helping others. Maybe their kids are bored and a little stir crazy or tired of playing outside or doing these other things so let’s try crafting.”

Her 20-minute crafting workshops on Facebook Live attract an average of 500 people from across the nation.

Her five-year-old daughter Ettalee is home for spring break—but Brodmann doesn’t know when her daughter will be able to return to school.

“They’ve extended it at least another week and we don’t know what’s happening after that for our school at least,” Brodmann said. “So they’re going to be sending home things to do and parents are taking on homeschooling idea. It seems like, ‘oh no, we have to fill eight hours,’ but it’s actually only four hours a day and you can break it up and arts and crafts count as part of that time.”

Brodmann says you don’t need small children to participate in the crafting workshop.

“You can advance these too to an adult level,” she said. “Today we did block printing. You could make a really elaborate block stamp and make a beautiful scarf or something.”

But above all, her goal is to bring the community closer during this time of isolation and provide some variety of entertainment.

“Going live with a five-year-old is very entertaining,” she said. “You never know what’s going to happen.”

