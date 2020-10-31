Local mask order extended as Georgia renews COVID-19 measures

Voters stand in a que as they wait to vote early , Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Athens, Ga. With record turnout expected for this year’s presidential election and fears about exposure to the coronavirus, election officials and advocacy groups have been encouraging people to vote early, either in person or by absentee ballot. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Orders combatting COVID-19 will remain in place on the local and state level.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday extended the public health state of emergency, first declared on March 14, through Dec. 9.

He also renewed coronavirus-related restrictions for another two weeks. Kemp’s office says minimal changes were made to sections on health are and governments.

Also on Friday, Chatham County Board of Commission Chairman Al Scott extended the county-wide measure requiring the use of face masks or coverings in all public places, unless specifically exempted.

The extension goes into effect Saturday morning and will remain for the next 30 days. This is the fifth time Chatham County has extended the order since August.

As of Friday, more than 358,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 8,000 deaths have been confirmed in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.