Local leaders criticize Governor Kemp’s decision to re-open beaches

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga (WSAV) – Georgia’s Governor, Brian Kemp, is receiving widespread criticism from residents, business owners, and local leaders.

Kemp’s stay-at-home order last week reversed the decision made by Tybee Island’s leadership to close the beaches. In a video posted on Facebook on Friday, Mayor Shirley Sessions denounced the move saying she had pleaded the governor to reconsider.

“Tybee Island, as you know, is probably the most traveled beach. We are the smallest beach in Georgia and we are the most public beach, so we are at very high risk right now,” said Mayor Sessions.

In a statement, Sessions noted the island is currently not properly staffed with Emergency Medical Services and there are no lifeguards in place. She threatened to take legal action against this “reckless mandate.”

Governor Kemp did not directly respond to Sessions. Instead, he posted this aerial video on Twitter to show “very few visitors” gathering on the coast.

Video of Tybee Island beaches from ⁦@GaDNRLE⁩ helicopter. Few visitors amid routine beach debris. Patrols will continue to ensure compliance and keep people safe. pic.twitter.com/CFDexbppol — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 5, 2020

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson appeared on Nightly News on Sunday night to protest the governor’s decision.

He said, “we are in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, and while we are closing schools we are reopening beaches. In my mind, that does not compute.”

Governor Kemp also raised eyebrows last Wednesday when he said he had only just learned that people without symptoms can spread the virus.

“The CDC has announced that individuals can be infected and begin to spread coronavirus earlier than previously thought. Even if they have no symptoms. From a public health standpoint, this is a revelation and a game-changer,” said Kemp.

Sessions is now asking people to voluntarily stay away from the beach.

“Take responsibility. Make good choices. Think about your health, your family’s health, your neighbor’s heath, and the community and beyond, our country. Think about that and please make good and wise decisions.”