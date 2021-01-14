Local law enforcement members get COVID-19 vaccine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Members of local law enforcement agencies have been rolling up their sleeves to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, medical staff from St. Joseph’s/Candler vaccinated members of the Savannah and Chatham County police departments.

Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter was the first to get the shot.

“I think now that we have this vaccine available, and we’re encouraging members of my department and this community, it’s important for them to see that their leader has the trust the faith and confidence in the process of the vaccine,” Minter said, “that I’m willing to come forward and also be vaccinated.”

Chatham County Police Department

Chatham County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Savannah Police Department, roughly half of the department has signed up for the vaccine and more are expected to follow.

On Wednesday, Neighborhood Liaison Officer Danielle Pimental was the first officer from the Chatham County Police Department to receive the shot.

Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher got his first dose last week.