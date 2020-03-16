Local Kroger stores hiring new associates, maintaining regular hours

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina, is hiring new associates to help keep stores stocked during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kroger said in a release on Monday that the company is urging those in industries hard hit by the coronavirus, such as restaurants, hospitality and travel, to apply for the new open positions. Interested individuals can view jobs and apply HERE.

Kroger also said it has no plans to limit store hours at this time.

“We want to emphasize that customers should not panic. The supply chain is strong and has not been interrupted,” Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division, said. “Our associates, management team and suppliers are working hard to replenish shelves as quickly as possible to ensure that the food, medicine and cleaning supplies are reaching our stores as quickly as possible and are available through our pickup, delivery and ship services. We will be there for our communities when they need us most.”

In Kroger stores nationwide, disinfectant wipes are continuing to be provided at store entrances and additional cleaning is taking place.

Stores are also allowing paid time off for employees who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and who are sick. The company has also suspended business air travel for associates and is recommending virtual meetings.

Kroger also announced that the Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation is committing $3 million to help combat food insecurities in communities across the nation during the coronavirus pandemic.