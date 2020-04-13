Local Kroger customers can now round up purchase to fight hunger, waste amid coronavirus

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Kroger customers in Georgia and South Carolina can now round up their purchase to the nearest dollar to help fight hunger amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kroger’s Atlanta Division is offering customers the opportunity to round up or donate $1, $5 or $10 at checkout to support Kroger’s Zero Hunger|Zero Waste Foundation Emergency COVID-19 Response Fund.

“The need in our communities is increasing and urgent,” said Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “These donations will support local, state and national community relief organizations at a time when they need it most.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 41 million Americans were facing hunger. The Kroger Zero Hunger|Zero Waste Foundation was founded in 2018 to support community initiatives that stop hunger and food waste.

Kroger has recently made other changes in response to the coronavirus, including giving employees a ‘Hero Bonus‘, changing store hours and installing Plexiglas shields at registers.