Local health officials see start of potential holiday spike in coronavirus cases

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Mirroring trends across much of the country, Bulloch County is experiencing the start of a second possible spike in coronavirus cases.

In August, positivity rates skyrocketed when students from Georgia Southern and Bulloch County schools returned to class. This time, health officials, including one in Bulloch County, blame the Thanksgiving holiday.

And there are fears it will get much worse at the end of the month.

“For a while, we were running single-digit new cases in one day,” said Bulloch County Public Safety/EMA Director Ted Wynn. “As of late, we’ve been seeing double digits, which tells me we still have some problems that we need to address.”

Addressing some of those problems in an interview with News 3 Monday, Wynn said again that now is not the time to stop safety measures, including wearing a mask.

On Monday, health reports showed a PCR positive test rate of 13.6 percent.

“We’re getting ready to go more into the holiday season, so you just need to be very mindful of that and limit your interactions s much as possible,” said Wynn.

One of Wynn’s biggest concerns is how much East Georgia Regional Medical Center can handle. Five of its 10 coronavirus patients are on ventilators, according to Wynn. The number of patients has been steady over the past few weeks.

The previously mentioned spike in August pushed the facility to its limit. At that time, the area had an average of around 26 coronavirus patients in hospital beds.

Wynn said, “we don’t want to get back into the scenario that we were in August where you were having to deny or refer them other hospitals.”

Three days ago, Georgia reported 5,017 new cases, which was the highest reported number of new coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic earlier this year.

The number was a few hundred cases higher than the previous record in July of 4,782 new cases.

Wynn says residents in Statesboro — who have had a mask mandate since late August — and Bulloch County have been doing well with wearing masks inside buildings. He wants people to keep up the good work.

“If we can just continue to do that, then the hospitals will be able to manage the caseload. We’ll get the vaccine on board, hopefully soon, and we can put this one behind us,” said Wynn.

Officials with the Southeast Health District and the City of Statesboro did not have time for an interview Monday.