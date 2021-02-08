Local doctor explains why people should get Johnson & Johnson vaccine when it’s approved for emergency use

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Last week, Johnson & Johnson requested that their coronavirus vaccine receive emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). If the vaccine is approved by the FDA, this would be the third vaccine approved in the U.S.

News 3 is taking a closer look at the vaccine before emergency use is granted. Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Stephen Thacker with Memorial Health said the initial data shows this vaccine to be 72 percent effective against COVID-19. He also said it would dramatically increase the vaccine supply that is being distributed across the country.

As the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine awaits emergency use authorization from the FDA, Dr. Thacker is remaining optimistic that Americans could soon have another highly effective vaccine to fight against the virus.

“The good news story about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is very similar to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine, is that it’s about 85 percent effective at preventing severe disease from COVID-19,” Dr. Thacker told News 3.

He added that this vaccine is effective where it matters most. It helps prevent needing to be hospitalized, needing a ventilator and ultimately prevents the loss of life.

“And that to me should be one of the biggest selling points for all of these vaccines is how to prevent us from becoming significantly harmed and how they might threaten our life,” Thacker said.

This vaccine is different than the other two because it uses a weakened virus that causes the common cold. Dr. Thacker says it’s called an adenovirus. It’s created some hesitancy among people.

“My worry for the population that might be hesitant about vaccines is to hear that this is a virus that you’re infecting me with to protect me from a different infection,” Thacker said.

He said several vaccines carry live viruses but they don’t have the ability to replicate throughout your body to harm you. Even though this vaccine differs from Moderna and Pfizer, Dr. Thacker said you should still get it.

“The more lanes of traffic that we offer, the more people we can get from point A to point B and be fully vaccinated,” Thacker said.

Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine will only require one dose while Moderna and Pfizer’s require two doses weeks a part.

News 3 is still waiting to learn when the FDA is scheduled to approve or deny the vaccine for emergency use.