Local and national support offered to small business owners

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – State leaders asked community members to support local business owners as much as they can while maintaining social distancing.

What is normally one of the highest revenue periods for local business owners is resulting in nationwide losses for small businesses across the country who are suspending their services to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Small Business Assistance Corporation (SBAC), is offering federal funded loans to help local businesses who are struggling right now. The relief assistance is being generated by funds that are normally alocated for disaster relief, but are now being distributed during the public health emergency.

Savannah’s Mayor Van Johnson is also trying to prevent families’ livelihoods from being put in jeopardy from having to shut down local restaurants and bars. The Mayor asked the local businesses to offer alternative options like curbside pickup, drive through, or takeout options to prevent them from being closed.

“I mean there are thousands of Savannahians who this is how they feed their families…no doubt about it they are hurting, and it’s reasonable to expect layoffs of staff are on the way which already exacerbates the problem that we have,” Johnson stated.

SBAC will provide funding up to 50 thousand dollars of funding for surplus and loss of inventory, as well as other losses caused by the disruption of normal business operations. The loans are available for existing small businesses who can provide their 2018-2019 tax returns or proof of current financial statements and a business license.

Chatham, Bryan, Effingham, Bulloch, Liberty, and Long county businesses as well as Hampton, Beaufort, Jasper and Colleton county businesses can apply for the financial assistance.

The federal government is also offering up to two million dollar loans for small businesses. Local leaders encouraged community members to support the small business community by purchasing online and utilizing curbside and other delivery options.