SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Individuals who have developmental disabilities may find it hard to protect their health but a local community wants to help keep its community safe.

Living Independence For Everyone, (LIFE) partnered with the Community Organized Relief Effort to host a COVID-19 vaccine it. LIFE specializes in serving the disabled community, and giving them the same opportunities like everyone else. And, Neil Ligon vowed to make it happen through this event.

People were able to walk right in, get the vaccine, and walk out with a free $50 gift card courtesy of LIFE.

“People with disabilities are disproportionately impacted by COVID, we’ve seen loss in our communities and regards to that, especially in congregate settings, COVID can spread rapidly,” Ligon said. “So, what we were able to do today is provide access to individuals who could not ordinarily get access to this vaccine”.

If you would like to know more about the LIFE advocacy group, and their next COVID-19 vaccine event, click the link below.

LIFE – Living Independence for Everyone (lifecil.com)