LIVE: FDA advisers consider whether to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in US

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is reportedly 95% effective at preventing COVID-19 and Thursday a committee of outside advisors is scheduled to vote on whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration should authorize its use.

The panel called Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee consists of independent external experts. The FDA released its review of the vaccine earlier this week, ahead of the Thursday meeting.

Thursday afternoon, the panel began discussing voting question 1: “Based on the totality of scientific evidence available, do the benefits of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine outweigh its risks for use in individuals 16 years of age and older?”

The panel has to decide when people in the clinical trial who received a placebo should be allowed to get the shots. Much of the discussion in Thursday’s meeting has focused less on whether the vaccine should be authorized, and more on how its emergency use would affect the scientific integrity of the ongoing trial and the way other vaccines are studied in the future.

Pfizer has asked for broad authorization for use of its two-dose vaccine in people aged 16 to 85. The vaccine has already received regulatory green lights from the UK and Canada.

“It’s effective in people under and over 55, [it’s also] effective in African-Americans, Hispanics, in Whites and Asians,” John Grabenstein with the Immunization Action Coalition said.

Once the vaccine is cleared, Pfizer has said it has an ethical responsibility to tell participants if the vaccine is available to them outside of the trial. It has asked the FDA to allow it to give the vaccine to volunteers who had been in the placebo group that request it.

The concern, expressed by both the FDA and members of the advisory panel, is that “unblinding” the trial will make it harder to continue collecting data on long-term safety and effectiveness, and would make it more challenging for companies still testing vaccines to conduct blinded trials, in which people do not know if they got the experimental vaccine or a placebo.

“Once you unblind, you can never go back. We can never collect those data that we need and people want unless you completely redo the whole study,” said Dr. Gregory Poland, a virologist from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, who has previously served two terms on the FDA advisory panel.

Dr. Steven Goodman of Stanford University School of Medicine said in a presentation to the panel that offering the vaccine to people who got a placebo could result in them “jumping the line,” by receiving the vaccine before they otherwise would under priorities recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Goodman recommended instead of a blinded double crossover design, in which people in the trial who got a placebo would be offered the vaccine, and those who received the vaccine would be offered the placebo. With that approach, everybody eventually gets the vaccine without being tempted to leave the trial to get it elsewhere.

Some vaccine trial participants have complained of sore arms and minor aches and pains. Doctors in the U.K. report two vaccine recipients – who both suffer from severe allergies – had allergic reactions to the vaccine. British regulators are now advising those with severe allergic reactions to avoid being vaccinated. It’s not yet clear what caused the reactions.

FDA Commissioner Steven Hahn, ahead of Thursday’s meeting, said the agency was carefully reviewing all the data on Pfizer’s vaccine, including potential allergic reactions following the UK warning.

Dr. Jim Baker, the former CEO of the National Food Allergy Foundation said the reactions to the UK vaccine are not well-defined.

“They were in people who had allergic reactions before to many different things but not to this vaccine. I think the really valuable thing the British could do is look at these two cases and see what the real cause was,” Dr. Baker said.

“FDA is the gold standard for regulatory approval or authorization of medical products,” Hahn said. “If our career scientists say that the vaccine is safe and effective, I have complete confidence in that decision, and I think the American people should as well.”

The panel is expected to vote on its recommendations toward the end of the meeting, after presentations from the FDA, Pfizer, other public health officials, and members of the general public. The FDA is expected to make its authorization decision within days of the meeting.

This is the fastest-developed vaccine in history, but doctors said it’s safe and the process of working toward emergency-use authorization has been methodical.

During an Operation Warp Speed meeting, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Alex Azar said, “All of the statistical significance requirements for efficacy are the same that they would have been for a full license.”

“This vaccine is really the only way out of the pandemic. We’ve done social distancing we’ve done masks – and they help – but they haven’t stopped the deaths and the infections overall,” Dr. Baker added.

Depending upon how quickly the FDA acts, the first recipients could receive their shot within the next few days.