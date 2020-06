SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A list of positive COVID-19 cases in Chatham County, by zip code, has been released by Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

The mayor on Tuesday posted the data provided by the Coastal Health District. It includes zip codes in Savannah as well as unincorporated Chatham County and some other municipalities.

“The data represented is the zip code of where the infected person lives, not necessarily where the person was infected,” Johnson wrote online.