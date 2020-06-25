LIST: Local restaurants close due to possible COVID-19 exposure

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For local bars and restaurants, doors haven’t been open for long following COVID-19 shutdowns. But many have recently decided to close again after staff members or customers contracted the virus.

Georgia’s governor gave the green light for indoor dining on Monday, April 27, and restrictions have been eased since. In South Carolina, dine-in services have only been an option since Monday, May 11.

The director of the Coastal Health District says the health department doesn’t require closures when a customer tests positive but establishments are strongly encouraged to notify them if an employee does.

Many bars and restaurants have taken to social media to notify customers of possible coronavirus exposure, again, something that isn’t required.

Below, News 3 has gathered a running list of establishments that have announced they are shutting down for cleaning and testing employees.

The Olde Pink House

Just eight days after opening back up with regular hours, the Savannah restaurant announced it would be closing down temporarily after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Tubby’s Tank House

On Wednesday, June 24, the Thunderbolt restaurant announced that an employee tested positive for the virus. The restaurant will be closing down for “several days.” The River Street location remains open.

Service Brewing

On Saturday, June 20 the Savannnah brewery announced it would be closing for business until further notice after learning a staff member tested positive for the virus.

“For now, our entire team has been notified and everyone will be tested this coming week,” Service Brewing posted on Facebook. “Once the results come back, we will have a better idea of when we can safely get back to serving our community.”

Treylor Park and Hitch

The Savannah restaurants closed down temporarily on Tuesday, June 23, after receiving notice that some customers had contracted COVID-19.

The Melting Pot

On Tuesday, June 23, the Savannah restaurant announced a team member tested positive for the coronavirus and would be closing down for cleaning.

Molly McGuire’s

The Wilmington Restaurant announced on Thursday, June 18 it was closing for “the next few days” after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Rail Pub

The Savannah bar on Sunday, June 21, announced it was closing temporarily for deep cleaning after discovering some customers had contracted the virus.

The bar was only open for two weeks after the shutdown when they got the news.

News 3 spoke with the general manager and local officials about the closure. Read more here.

Mixx on Main

The Hilton Head Island restaurant announced Saturday, June 20, it would shut down temporarily because “two persons close to our staff have tested positive in recent days.”

Chamacos Tacos & Surf, The 5 Spot and The Shellhouse Restaurant recently closed down temporarily but have since reopened.