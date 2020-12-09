Limited COVID-19 vaccine supply to arrive in SC as cases reach ‘unprecedented level’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – A limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in South Carolina before the new year, officials announced Wednesday.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), anywhere from 200,000 to 300,000 doses will arrive this month for the health care workers, nursing home residents and staff, and first responders at the highest-risk of contracting the virus.

This is good news for the Palmetto State, which recently saw its worst week in COVID-19 cases to date. During a press conference Wednesday, Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist with DHEC, said South Carolina last week reported more than 13,900 cases, with two of its worst days on record for daily case totals.

“Our case numbers here in South Carolina have reached an unprecedented level,” she said, adding, “Our data points our worsening, unfortunately.”

Bell explained that a month ago, 35 of South Carolina’s 46 counties were seeing a downward trajectory for at least one to six days. Now, data shows that only six counties are on a downward trajectory.

“These sort of dire statistics are very personal to me,” she said, adding that she often hears about community members in fear of going to work or sending their children to school.

“There is more that we can do to prevent this,” Bell said.

Based on Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation data, Bell explained that if South Carolina implements 95% use of masks within a week, the state will see a significant difference in the trajectory of cases in a month.

Further, that level of mask usage could avert 1,000 more deaths in South Carolina due to COVID-19 by April.

“I hope we can look back at this point in time right now as our watershed in this pandemic. That it was at this time, that we made decisions that resulted in a change of our trajectory, and that we did not go back up again,” Bell said.

Gov. Henry McMaster said it’s up to South Carolinians to do their part to prevent COVID-19 cases from worsening.

He has never supported a statewide mask mandate but urges residents to wear them and follow other simple guidelines, such as avoiding touching your face, washing your hands and keeping your distance.

Meanwhile, he said he supports students getting back into the classroom and expressed his disappointment in the South Carolina Supreme Court’s Wednesday ruling denying millions in CARES Act funds for private schools and universities.

“I know we have fatigue from all the things we need to do, but now is not the time for us to let up. Now is the time for us to redouble our efforts,” McMaster said, adding that COVID-19 vaccine distribution will take time.

“I want to caution everyone: this will not be a fast process,” the governor said. “I want to caution everyone: this will be a slow process all over the country.”

McMaster said South Carolina will follow the distribution recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Front line workers are at the top of the list, followed by workers who provide critical utility services, workers in food production, and workers in congregate settings like group homes or jails. Individuals 75 and older, and those with two or more underlying health conditions, are also included in the first phase.

The second phase gives priority to pharmacists, grocery store employees, workers in food and service industries, teachers and persons immunocompromised or age 65 and older.

The final phase will allow distribution to the general public. DHEC estimates all South Carolinians to have access to the vaccine within a year.