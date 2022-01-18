Liberty County School System to shift to virtual learning Thursday

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Liberty County School System (LCSS) is shifting to virtual learning due to a spike in COVID-19 infections.

The school system says students will have face-to-face instruction Wednesday and then shift virtual the following day through Jan. 30. Students will return to the classroom on Jan. 31.

LCSS made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Students will take their devices home with them Wednesday for virtual learning. Students can pick up breakfast and lunch at the schools and will be delivered to some bus routes, LCSS said.