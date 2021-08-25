Liberty County School System going virtual, suspending sports for 2 weeks

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Liberty County School System will be moving to virtual learning for two weeks, the district announced Wednesday.

Sports and after-school activities will also be suspended during this time.

“After careful review of COVID-19 trends in and around the Liberty County area, the decision has been made that it is no longer feasibly safe to continue in-person learning,” a statement reads.

Virtual learning will take place for all students from Monday, Aug. 30 through Friday, Sept. 10.

Officials expect in-person learning to resume Monday, Sept. 13.

This means WSAV’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week will be changing. Liberty County was slated to play against Bradwell Institute.

According to the school’s latest COVID report, of the more than 10,000 students in the district, 123 have tested positive and over 1,000 are in quarantine. Meanwhile, 38 of the district’s roughly 1,400 staff members have tested positive and 65 are in quarantine.

The majority of these quarantines stemmed from school-based contact, according to the district’s report.