Liberty County Manna House to host free lunch, drive-thru coronavirus testing event Friday

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Liberty County Manna House will hold a free lunch and COVID-19 testing event on Friday.

Families in need can visit the Manna House at 306 W. Memorial Drive in Hinesville on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a free meal. Sho Nuff Smokin’ Good BBQ restaurant will be on site serving barbecue ribs and chicken, macaroni salad, green beans and rolls.

The Manna House will be giving families meats, bread and produce bags.

Diversity Health Center will also be on site conducting free drive-thru COVID-19 tests from 9 a.m. to noon. DHC says there is no doctor’s order needed and results will be delivered in three days by phone.

DHC says the clinic will host other free coronavirus testing events in Liberty, Long and Wayne Counties.

In addition to Friday’s event, DHC will host mobile testing on the following dates:

May 6 from 9 a.m. to noon at Regency Place (100 Regency Place, Hinesville)

May 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riceboro City Hall (4614 S. Coastal Highway, Riceboro)

Free tests are also offered every Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and from 2-4 p.m. at the following DHC locations:

303 Fraser Drive, Hinesville 912-877-2227

213 N. McDonald St, Ludowici 912-545-9398

244 Peachtree St., Jesup 912-385-2453

For more information on Friday’s free lunch and testing event, call Manna House at 912-368-3660.