LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Liberty County parents hoping to get their young children vaccinated can do so beginning next week.

The Liberty County Health Department will begin vaccinating children ages six months to five years on July 19. Those eligible can stop by the health department between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. with Moderna vaccines.

Walk-ins are accepted, but the department encourages you to make an online appointment or call 912-876-2173.

Liberty County joined a list of several local counties that began vaccinating young children Monday.

This age group became the last age group to become eligible for vaccination. The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines for young kids in mid-June.