LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Liberty County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to end its COVID-19 state of emergency. The City of Hinesville followed suit Thursday saying it would return to pre-pandemic operations on March 7.

Those visiting county or city-owned buildings will no longer need to wear masks or have their temperature checked. Rental facilities also no longer have occupancy restrictions along with no restrictions for public meetings and removes previous internal policies for employees.

The order was enacted on Jan 17.

The county says the order was lifted due to the county’s decrease in community transmission rate which is now considered low. The county, however, still encourages residents to get vaccinated and continue hygiene protocols.

“Following the surge of COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron virus, the City took the necessary

steps to protect our residents, employees and elected officials,” Hinesville City Manager Kenneth Howard said. “While not always a popular stance, the Emergency Order fulfilled its purpose of keeping us safe. We’re happy to report that, based on new guidance from public health officials, the City’s COVID-19 Community Level is Low and under that guidance, we are excited to transition to our pre-pandemic operations.”