Liberty Co. COVID-19 roundtable discussion to feature health, community experts

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Local health and community experts will join together Thursday evening for a roundtable discussion on COVID-19.

Hosted by Liberty County Delta Sigma Theta Alumnae Association and Liberty County Chapter of the NAACP, the event will highlight advancements made on the vaccine front and the challenges that remain.

Featured panelists include pharmacist Dr. Joe Angelin; Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman; Brelena Coleman, of Diversity Liberty County; Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis; and Dr. Karla Sapp, LPC, LMHC.

The roundtable will be streamed on the Liberty County Delta Sigma Theta Alumnae Association’s Facebook page.

For those who aren’t on Facebook, call 929-436-2866 and enter the following when prompted: