Last week to get vaccinated at state-supported mass vaccination sites

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — All 8 state-supported mass vaccination sites will close Friday, May 21.

The sites are only administering second Pfizer doses and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Those interesting in getting either have less than one week to do so.

The Hostess City’s mass vaccination site at the Gulfstream campus is located at 2 Innovation Dr. and operates Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The site in Ware County at Waycross Mall operates the same hours and is located at 2215 Memorial Dr.

