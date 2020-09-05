Labor Day weekend: Health officials urge safety to avoid COVID-19 surge in October

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As Labor Day weekend gets underway the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is predicting an uptick in COVID-19 as more people get on the road. The Coastal Health District is issuing guidance that could stop a potential spread.

It’s the kick-off to labor day weekend but fears are mounting as weekend celebrations may create more cases causing another surge. Health Director Dr. Lawton Davis with the Coastal Health District said football under the Friday night lights mixed in with the holiday is a recipe for concern.

“The timing is ripe so to speak to have several events in close proximity where people are coming together and potentially exposing each other,” Davis said.

After Memorial Day weekend and the 4th of July, the Coastal Health District experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases. The same can be expected after this holiday weekend if people don’t adhere to the state’s health guidelines.

“So typically what I would expect is the people who are acutely exposed say on Labor Day weekend they would typically develop symptoms about four to five days later,” Davis said.

During the Chatham County Commission meeting Friday, Dr. Davis shared the county’s 14-day community transmission index. The numbers are going down but Dr. Davis said the numbers are still to high.

“So even though they’re improving it doesn’t mean the problem has gone away. There’s still plenty of ongoing transmission of SARS CV-2 throughout Chatham County and throughout the surrounding areas,” Davis said.

As of Friday, the number of cases is 243 per 100,000 residents but officials would like to see that number below 100. To see that happen Dr. Davis says to follow the three w’s: wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.

“You just need to be mindful if you’re going to be in a crowd that’s not your immediate family. You need to wear a mask and practice social distancing to the greatest extent possible,” Davis said.

The results of this weekend should start to show in early October, according to Dr. Davis.