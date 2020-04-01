Kroger to give all frontline employees ‘Hero Bonus’ amid coronavirus outbreak

FILE – In this June 15, 2017, file photo, bagged purchases from the Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss., sit inside this shopping cart. A group of Instacart workers are organizing a strike across the U.S. starting Monday, March 30, 2020, to demand more pay and protection as they struggle to meet a surge in demand for grocery deliveries during the coronavirus pandemic. It was unclear how many of Instacart’s shoppers – most of whom work as independent contractors – would join the strike. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Kroger announced Wednesday that it will provide all hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates with a Hero Bonus.

The bonus will be a two dollar premium above their standard base rate of pay for hours worked between March 29 and April 18. Kroger says the premium will be disbursed weekly to ensure associates have access to additional cash during the coronavirus outbreak.

Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which includes stores in Georgia and South Carolina, will receive the Hero Bonus.

“Our Atlanta Division associates are going the extra mile every day to make sure customers have access to the food and supplies they need during these troubled times,” Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division, said.

Today’s announcement is in addition to Kroger’s previous commitment on March 21, which provided a one-time bonus to frontline associates, which pays out on April 3. Full-time employees will receive $300 and part-time employees will receive $150.

“Our associates have displayed the true actions of a hero, working tirelessly on the frontlines to ensure everyone has access to affordable, fresh food and essentials during this national emergency,” Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO, said.

Kroger is also adjusting store hours to allow seniors and at-risk individuals time to pick up prescriptions and speak with pharmacists before stores open to the public. Plexiglas is also set to be installed at all registers to protect employees and customers. Learn more from WSAV’s McKenna Cieslak here.