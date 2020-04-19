Kroger now requiring associates in Georgia, South Carolina to wear face masks

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Kroger associates in our area will now be required to wear face masks at work, Kroger’s Atlanta Division announced Sunday.

The company has a supply of surgical masks in stock for associated in Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina to wear every day to protect associates and customers.

Certain stores in the region will also start pilot testing mandatory temperature checks at the start of each shift. Kroger says the tests will begin once the infrared thermometers, which are currently being shipped, arrive in stores.

“Without a doubt, COVID-19 has changed our lives dramatically,” Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division, said. “Our associates are on the front lines when it comes to ensuring customers have access to fresh food and supplies. Their safety has and will remain top priority.”

The Kroger Family of Companies also has extended the Hero Bonus for hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates. The $2 premium above associates’ standard base rate of pay is now being applied to hours worked March 29 through May 2. The premium is disbursed weekly to ensure associates have access to additional cash.