‘Kids get this, and kids can spread it’

DETROIT, Mich. (WDIV) – Nina Lewellen is a healthy mother of two who said she was cautious about the coronavirus this spring.

“I definitely took the precautionary measures. I definitely quarantined. I stayed home with my kids, I worked from home. So I did what i was supposed to do,” Lewellen says.

But in June, as the stay-at-home order was lifted and things started to relax, so did Lewellen.

Related Content Democrats and Republicans question CDC head over coronavirus vaccine

“I started seeing my friends again. My guard was definitely down,” she admits.

Lewellen’s 30th birthday was June 21st. She celebrated with friends at a backyard pool and had a party with her extended family.

The first sign of trouble came about eight days later.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2ZL4Ir3