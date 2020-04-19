Kids can hear Mickey Mouse say ‘goodnight’ with new Disney bedtime hotline

SAVANNAH, Ga. (CNN) – Disney is offering a temporary hotline that lets characters say goodnight to children.

During the month of April, Disney is running a toll-free hotline to hear goodnight messages from characters, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald and Daisy Duck, and Goofy. Families just have to call 1-877-7-MICKEY.

The toll-free hotline will run for a limited time only, so be sure to call before the end of the month.

Disney also had a number of entertaining ideas for families stuck at home including downloadable activities for kids. Click here to learn more.