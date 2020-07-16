Kemp’s new order suspends local mandatory mask mandates

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday renewed safety provisions for Georgia amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Making masks mandatory: not included.

While the order encourages residents and visitors to wear face coverings, it overrides mandatory mask ordinances made on the local level:

Any state, county, or municipal law, order, ordinance, rule, or regulation that requires persons to wear face coverings, masks, face shields, or any other Personal Protective Equipment while in places of public accommodation or on public property are suspended to the extent that they are more restrictive than this Executive Order.

The move feels similar to the reversal on Georgia beaches back in April. On Tybee Island, leaders decided to close beaches but had to reopen after two weeks under Kemp’s shelter-in-place order.

“Previous executive orders – and now this order – state no local action can be more or less restrictive than ours,” Candice Broce, a spokesperson for the governor, responded to a reporter’s tweet about the new order.

“We have explained that local mask mandates are unenforceable,” she continued. “The Governor continues to strongly encourage Georgians to wear masks in public.”

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson responded to the governor’s order Wednesday night on social media:

It is officially official. Governor Kemp does not give a damn about us. It is officially every man and woman for himself/herself. Ignore the science and survive the best you can. In #Savannah, we will continue to keep the faith and follow the science. Our masks will continue to be available.

Kemp’s order could present legal issues for cities like Savannah. The governor said in recent weeks that his legal team was looking into the Hostess City’s ordinance.

The new order extends the ban on gatherings of more than 50 people, renews business restrictions and requires those living in nursing homes, as well as the medically fragile, to shelter in place.