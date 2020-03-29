Kemp announces federal approval of major disaster declaration; DNR enforcing social distancing at parks, lakes

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Governor Brian Kemp announced Sunday that President Trump has declared a major disaster for all 159 counties in Georgia due to the impacts of the coronavirus.

“Georgia is grateful for this designation, as it will enable the state to continue partnering with federal agencies in a coordinated fight against this pandemic,” said Governor Kemp. “The presidential declaration is a critical step in providing additional assistance to our state and local governments as they continue to respond to COVID-19.”

The declaration for federal assistance currently covers Emergency Protective Measures, which are actions taken to stop immediate threats to lives, public health, or safety. This declaration also allows federal agencies to provide direct assistance to Georgia.

Also on Sunday, Kemp and the Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Mark Williams issues a statement about social distancing at parks and lakes in Georgia.

Kemp and Williams reminded Georgians that when heading outdoors for fresh air, they must continue to practice social distancing.

The DNR is now enforcing this by patrolling bodies of water and campgrounds.

“They are monitoring coves where people tend to congregate and, if necessary, using bullhorns to tell people to comply with the order. Officials will approach people in violation of the order and demand compliance for the well-being of our citizens and state,” the statement said.

In Savannah, Mayor Van Johnson’s emergency declaration allows for parks and squares to remain open, but closed facilities like public basketball courts, swimming pools, playgrounds and tennis courts. Citizens must practice social distancing at parks and squares under the order.

