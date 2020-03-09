Kemp addresses Georgia COVID-19 cases, school closures, possible isolation area

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Governor Brian Kemp announced Monday that 12 possible cases of COVID-19 are being investigated in Georgia.

Kemp held a press conference Monday afternoon with health officials. Watch the full presser above.

The Georgia Department of Public Health says there are six confirmed cases and six more presumptive positive cases waiting to be confirmed by the CDC.

One of those cases includes a traveler who recently returned from South Korea and exhibited symptoms.

Kemp also spoke about the Fulton County teacher who tested positive for the coronavirus Monday, prompting three schools to shut down.

Kemp also further discussed the state park, Hard Labor Creek State Park in Morgan County, that is currently being prepared to be a possible location for the isolation and monitoring of patients who may have have the coronavirus.

He also commented on the 34 passengers who were on the Grand Princess cruise ship and will be brought to the Dobbins Air Force Base in Marietta. He said the base has a capacity now of 151 evacuees, and said there are additional spaces at Clay National Guard Center.

Meanwhile, Georgia Representative Doug Collins announced on Twitter that he has decided to self-quarantine after CPAC notified his that he recently interacted with a patient who tested positive for COVID-19.

This afternoon, I was notified by CPAC that they discovered a photo of myself and the patient who has tested positive for #COVID19.



While I am not experiencing any symptoms, I have decided to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution.



Full statement → pic.twitter.com/74oeaYOBYR — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) March 9, 2020

The DPD says 60 people have been tested in the state as of Monday afternoon.

